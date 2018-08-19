Dialogue with Hurriyat, others only way forward: Tarigami

‘Don’t look at Kashmir through nuclear prism’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
CPI (M) Secretary and four time MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday appealed India and Pakistan to initiate a fresh dialogue process to resolve the Kashmir issue.
Tarigami also urged them to accommodate all the voices from the state including the “opposing voices” here to make the dialogue process fruitful.
Talking to reporters, Tarigami said that “a fresh dialogue initiative must be started by the Modi led government and the newly formed Imran Khan led government in Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue”.
“I believe any initiation of the process in 21st century will prove fruitful,” he said.
He also said that the all the voices across Jammu and Kashmir including Hurriyat must be taken on the board in the dialogue process to resolve the issue.
“You cannot ignore any voice especially dissenting voices. All the voices must be accommodated in the process,” he said, adding that all the democratic forces should raise their voice to end the uncertainty and losses once for all.
Tarigami further said that Kashmir issue can’t be looked through the nuclear prism for a long, it has to be resolved so that the conditions of the two countries will improve and the sufferings of people living along LoC will also come to an end.
MLA Kulgam while reacting to the recent statement of PM Modi on the eve of Indian Independence Day termed his statement as ‘mere words’, saying that his words and deeds are contrary to the ground situation.
“PM Modi had also repeated the same words in the past but unfortunately the ground situation was contrary to his statement. Modi remained silent over the Article 35-A. In case he was serious over his pro-Kashmiris statement then he should have uttered something about defending Article 35-A in the top court of India,” he added.
He further said that the Article 35-A is not an issue of Muslims only but it is an issue of the people living in Jammu and Kashmir.