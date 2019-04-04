Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

April 04, 2019 | Agencies

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that dialogue with all stakeholders can solve the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir while the Article 370 will stay in the state and the Congress party will review Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the state.

"We will appointment three interlocutors from the civil society and we also have previous report on Jammu and Kashmir submitted by the interlocutors appointed earlier," Mr Azad here told reporters at a press conference before releasing the manifesto.

He said that the Congress party will involve all stakeholders to solve the crisis, adding, "there will be pre-conditions to hold dialogue because we want to listen everyone and their viewpoints before taking any decision."