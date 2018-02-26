Dialogue only way to resolve issues, violence only brings death, destruction: Tarigami

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Stressing that dialogue was the only option to resolve issues, CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Sunday said continuous ceasefire violations along the border only brings death and destruction for the people living on both sides of the border.
“The shelling and firing on both sides of the border has only resulted in killings, destruction of property, closure of educational institutions and displacement of thousands and thousands of border dwellers,” Tarigami said, adding: “The violent approach will neither benefit India, nor Pakistan.”
“And such approach always has a devastating effect on the people of J&K. Violence has not given any solution to the problems in the last seven decades and in future also has the potential to bring only death and destructions. The ruling class in both the countries should realize that violence has neither achieved anything in the last seven decades nor will yield anything in future. Peace loving constituencies in both the countries should assert and persuade their governments to shun this path of violence and enter into a meaningful dialogue,” he said.
He added silencing of guns along the border is need of the hour as “incidents of skirmishes and hostilities can further derail the efforts leading towards formation of better understanding and amity between the two neighboring countries.”
The ceasefire agreement signed between the two armies in 2003 was biggest gift for the people living on both sides of the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Tarigami said, adding however, unfortunately, for the past some years, ceasefire violation on the border has become a daily routine giving nightmares to border residents.
“Political leadership of both the countries should start an immediate structured and sustainable dialogue to find a solution to the problems. The leadership of both the countries must utilize the resources for well being of the millions of poor people living in India and Pakistan,” Tarigami said.
For what purpose are both the countries purchasing weapons and ammunition for billions of dollars? Asher Tarigami.
Millions of people live in a pitiable condition in both the countries because of the never ending hostilities between India and Pakistan, he said and added: “The money, the resources and the energy which is being consumed on wars and violence could have been utilized for poor.”
