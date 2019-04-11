About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

Dialogue only way for India, Pak to move forward: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the only way for India and Pakistan to move forward is through dialogue and underlined that major international players have a responsibility towards ensuring strategic stability in the South Asian region.
Addressing a National Conference on Strategic Stability in South Asia here, he said that recent events were a "reminder of the heavy responsibility" that both Pakistan and India have to bear in working towards addressing the "underlying challenges" to strategic stability in the region.
He said the two countries "need to commit to a peaceful environment that is conducive to the socio-economic development and welfare of the people."
Qureshi said that the South Asian security environment is in a "state of flux" and Pakistan expects the outside players to be mindful of their responsibility in terms of arms supplies to the region.
He hoped the key players would recognise the need for objective and even handed approach which is not tainted by considerations of geo political dominance and defining new regional security paradigms.
The foreign minister called on outside parties to be "mindful" of their responsibility in terms of arms supplies to the region in pursuit of their geo-political strategies.
He said Pakistan is opposed to conventional and nuclear arms race in the region.
He said India's "massive acquisition of conventional arms coupled with its offensive doctrine such as cold start and expansion of strategic assets including nuclear submarines are developments with serious security implications for Pakistan."
The foreign minister said Pakistan needs a "willing and constructive partner to tackle the myriad daunting challenges" that the region is facing.
"A peaceful neighbourhood is the sine qua non [an essential condition] to build prosperous societies," he was quoted as saying by Dawn.
He said the country specific exemption by the Nuclear Supplier Group has had negative implications for strategic stability in the region.
Qureshi said the recent belligerence displayed against Pakistan and the assumption that the country could be subject to punitive strikes at will is a clear manifestation of threats to stability in the region.
He said that Pakistan has shown it is prepared to take concrete steps to ease tension and work for friendly relations with India with Kartarpur corridor like initiatives.
“India also need to understand that the only way forward is dialogue,” Qureshi added.

