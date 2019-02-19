Dialogue is the way forward

DevendraChintan
It is certainly not easy to talk of peace when as many as 44, and possibly more, martyrs are being laid to final rest after being blown up by the enemy in a dastardly explosion caused by about 15 kgs.of RDX.
And yet, we all know that if only there were peaceful relations between India and Pakistan and the two countries had not fought four wars over Kashmir, these brave soldiers would not have fallen martyr. Talking peace, therefore, remains vitally necessary even amidst demands of avenging the loss of so many lives.
Particularly so because the governments of both the countries know very well the only possible final solution of the problem and were very close to finalizing the deal during the Agra summit meeting between Prime Minister AtalBihari Vajpayee and former Pakistan President, Gen. Pervez Musharraf, at Agra in July,2001.
Talks along the same lines were held even later between the governments of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistan’s premier, Mian Nawaz Sharif. Most diplomats agree that such an agreement would be signed between the two countries whenever both have leaders who are confident about their respective strength.
In general, the terms of this possible settlement are that the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) be divided between the two countries with the present line of control (loc) as the permanent border between the two countries with minor adjustments and that this border be a soft border with the people and products of the two parts free to move between the two parts, each of whom shall enjoy autonomy in its respective country.
The delay in settling the issue, one would appreciate, has already caused strategic complications with the Sino-Pak agreement to construct a highway between the China and Pakistan through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) already excluded from the state and declared a part of that country. Further delay can only make matters more difficult to tackle.
Cricket captain-turned-politician, Prime Minister Imran Khan, therefore, was on a firm wicket when he asserted a couple of months ago that since the two nuclear powers could not afford to go to war for fear of getting wiped out, the only option for them was to hold talks to sort out all the contentious issues between them and build up strong trade and cultural relations between the two countries and their peoples.
The NarendraModi government, however, did not respond positively to this call and remained stuck firmly to its position that terrorism and talks could not go simultaneously and that, therefore, Pakistan must first act against the terrorists and talks could be held only after that.
Mr Imran Khan has moved a lot since then and displayed clearly how he proposes to deal with the terrorists. He has already brokered talks between the Afghan Taliban and President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation ZalmayKhalilzadto help end the war in Afghanistan and enable the USA to withdraw its troops from that country.
He is also helping both Russia and the US to tackle the uncertainty in Syria, Iraq and neighbouring areas of the Levant, too.
Mr Imran Khan, thus, has been improving his country’s relations with all its neighbours as well as the big powers, including the USA, Russia and China, besides Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, and trying to reduce the role of terrorists in helping the Government’s policies.
There is no indication that the Army chief, Gen Bajwa, or the armed forces, including the ISI, are not on the same page. In fact, Gen. Bajwa has repeatedly declared publicly that the armed forces support these policies of the Imran Khan government.
Notwithstanding the terrorist attacks in Pathankot, Uri and now Pulwama, New Delhi could surely review its policy on the issue and, for once, take Mr Imran Khan at his words, and agree to hold substantive talks on all issues, including terrorist activities as the topmost item on the agenda.
“No talks” surely is no solution unless one is to go to war on the issue. And one can go to war even if the talks do not succeed in solving the issues. The refusal to talk even when the rival is willing to discuss the issue of terrorism as the first item does not add up to a policy, particularly when the opposite party has provided reason to believe that it means serious business.
With elections round the corner, the Indian government could easily call upon Pakistan to settle all issues through talks and to try seriously to control the terrorist activity emanating from its territory in the meantime. It could, however, easily put off all talks with Pakistan until the formation of the next Government after the elections.
Such a positive approach, one hopes, would be a better deterrent against terrorism than the present “no talks” policy and jingoistic slogans and speeches.
