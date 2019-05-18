Dialogue between India and Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: Kamal

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal on Friday asserted that result oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan is the only way to resolve the issue of J&K.

Ina a statement issued from party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, additional general secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is not a consequence of lack of development rather the issue is political in nature. “The issue has held hostage the development of the sub-continent. Our party has all along maintained that the dialogue between the two nations affords a way out,” he said.

Additional general secretary further added, “The issue of J&K has been lingering since 1947, how long shall our people suffer? No sooner we impress for a political solution of our state, we are out rightly tainted as anti-national. This has to stop. The government has to see what holds good for the greater good of the country and the sub-continent at large. The BJP led government at centre is using Kashmir to leverage its poll prospects elsewhere in the country which is bound to have serious ramifications for the country’s unity and integrity.”

Dr Kamal said, “During its stint in power the BJP has only amplified the hate against minorities particularly Muslims. This is not the idea of India which was visualized by the founders of a modern day India nation-state; they visualized a secular progressive country shorn of all prejudices and hate. PM Modi has not a speck of affection for the minorities. The other day when a Hindu police officer lost his life while saving a Muslim man from the mob frenzy of communalists, PM Modi didn’t come up with a word of homage and accolade for the slain police officer. This people see with their own eyes? Now it is upto people to decide if they allow such a person to continue to be in the vanguard of the new government after elections,” he said.

Dr. Kamal while flaying PM Modi for creating a humanitarian crisis in Kashmir by banning civilian traffic on national highway for two days a week said, “There was a marked difference in the security scenario of the state. However what good was accomplished in state suffered a setback during the reign of former BJP-PDP led coalition government. People still remember how painstakingly Dr. Farooq Abdullah led government made GoI under the then BJP led NDA to have parleys with militants and other sections of the society. However what good was achieved in successive NC led government in terms of peace and rapprochement was put into a chasm by BJP and PDP.”

He further said that the state suffered substantial attacks on its special status during the stint of former BJP-PDP coalition government. “The GST bill we have been resisting was implanted by her only. The new tax regime has affected hoteliers, taxi drivers, craftsmen, edibles, books and other marginal traders. We have cautioned her about the implementation of GST but she didn’t heed our pleas. There has been steep increase in the price of cooking gas cylinders; poor families find it very difficult to refill the cylinders. How can PDP protect our special status, it was PDP that destroyed the financial autonomy of our state?”