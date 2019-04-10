Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: Farooq

April 10, 2019 | Agencies

Asserting that Kashmir issue is not a consequence of lack of development rather than a political problem, National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday reiterated that dialogue between India and Pakistan was the only way forward.



“The issue has held hostage the development of the sub-continent. Our party has all along maintained that the dialogue between the two nations affords a way out,” Dr Abdullah said while addressing a rally at Palpura in Srinagar on Wednesday.