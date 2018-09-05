Dial 108 doesn’t exist in JK

Critical patients at high risk as JK not connected to national emergency helpline
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sep 04:
With Jammu and Kashmir still not connected with the national emergency helpline, the critical patients are said to be at high risk.
According to insiders at the Department of Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir is still not connected with the national emergency helpline—resulting high mortality rate of critical patients as they are to be transported to tertiary care hospitals for treatment.
The national emergency helpline—108—is a free telephone number for emergency services operational in 21 states providing integrated medical, police and fire emergency services except for J&K.
The lack of the comprehensive emergency service is putting the patients at risk and causes delay when patients are transported for survival without being taken care of by a suitable person.
“The non-availability of the professional emergency service is putting the patients at high risk as the immediate medical care is being denied,” said an official in the health department.
The lack of the free service has badly affected the pre-hospital care, given to patients before being transported to the nearest health facility.
When trauma patients especially from north and south Kashmir are referred to Srinagar hospitals they don’t remain in connection with tertiary care hospitals, which is their last hope.
“When there is no connection or communication about serious patients between periphery and tertiary hospitals it can cause death as many times it has been seen patient were referred without accompanying a doctor or paramedic,” he said.
“If a hospital is informed before about a critical case, they can manage a doctor before the patient is taken to hospital which is missing, unfortunately.”
Although there is a control room at Bone and Joints hospital Barzulla, that is not full-fledged. People are often suspicious about which hospital they should go to treat patients.
When trauma patients especially those who suffer injuries during gunfight sites and clashes are taken to SMHS hospital they are exposed to risks.
“What is ironical is even doctors reach to Trauma Theater after patients are brought in. Sometimes, we control the blood of patients as they are being referred in a hurry from district hospitals,” said a doctor at SMHS.
He expressed resentment over the hospital’s emergency unit saying it lacks helpers to receive the critical patients immediately.
“Recently, an explosive device exploded in Shopian. When the injured, mostly minors were taken in, one of them fell down from trolley causing more blood loss as their attendants were in hurry,” he said.
Few years back, the health department started 102 mother and child helpline, but that was abruptly stopped due to unknown reasons.
The emergency help dispatched through 108 emergency response services is expected to reach the site of the emergency in an average of 18 minutes.
However, health officials said they seek to roll out the 108 emergency services in J&K so that patients in need of any medical emergency can be taken to a hospital within the “golden hour” to reduce mortality.
“Effort should be made by higher-ups to provide air ambulance/water ambulance for each division of J&K in order to provide better emergency care,” said Director General Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman.
He said that a new course—First Responder Course—has been started and will be part of education and empowerment of the community to provide medical care to patients of trauma or Cardio Vascular Diseases (CVDs).
