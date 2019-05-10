Diabetes and fasting during Ramadan

May 10, 2019 | Parvaiz Muzaffar

Islam exempts people from the duty of fasting if they are sick or if fasting may affect their health

The Muslim population is about 1.5 billion people worldwide. The approximate number of Muslims with diabetes is around 4.6% we can estimate that more than 50 million people with diabetes mellitus observe fasting during the month of Ramadan .Healthy adult Muslims practice fasting from dawn until dusk during the month of Ramadan, which varies between 29 and 30 days. The duration of the daily fast may range from a few hours to more than 20 hours depending on the geographical location and season of the year. Islam exempts people from the duty of fasting if they are sick or if fasting may affect their health. Nevertheless, many people with diabetes still choose to fast during Ramadan against the advice of their doctors, as they perceive themselves as healthy and able to fast.

Possible metabolic complications:

Metabolic complications during Ramadan fasting include hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, diabetic ketoacidosis, dehydration, and thrombosis.

Hypoglycemia:

For patients with type 1 diabetes, fasting increases the risk of hypoglycemia 4.7 times, and the risk is 7.5 times higher for patients with type 2 diabetes. However, this is often underreported, as mild to moderate hypoglycemia does not usually require medical assistance. Precipitating factors include long fasting hours, missing the Suhur meal and failure to modify drug dosage and timing.

Hyperglycemia:

The risk of severe hyperglycemia during fasting is 3.2 times higher in patients with type 1 diabetes and 5 times higher in those with type 2 diabetes.2 Precipitating factors include lack of diet control during the Iftar meal and excessive reduction in the dosage of diabetes medications due to fear of hypoglycemia.

Diabetic ketoacidosis:

Ketoacidosis can be precipitated by a lack of diet control during the Iftar meal, excessive reduction in the dosage of insulin due to fear of hypoglycemia, acute stress, and illness or infection.

Dehydration and thrombosis:

Patients can become dehydrated during long fasting hours in especially hot weather, by sweating during physical activity, and by osmotic diuresis in poorly controlled diabetes. Diabetes is a procoagulant condition, and dehydration increases the risk of thrombosis.

Management

Frequent monitoring of blood sugar level. At least four times a day between 10:00 am and 11:00 am between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm 3 hours after Iftar & Directly before Suhoor.

If signs of hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia (low or high blood sugar) occur, breaking ones fast is recommended in order to normalize blood sugar levels and to prevent more dangerous complications.



Nutrition:

A healthy and balanced diet during Ramadan is recommended for everyone, but especially for those who have diabetes or are pre-diabetic. Following the below tips is recommended.Consuming large meals at Iftar and/or foods that are high in fat and carbohydrates should be avoided. Starting meals with a small amount of food that is rich in simple carbohydrates and can be absorbed quickly by the body, such dates or milk, is recommended. Taking the Suhoor meal as late as possible before the fasting time starts, and including foods that are rich in complex carbohydrates, such as whole grain bread or vegetables, is also recommended. Complex carbohydrates take more time to digest, absorb and ingest, keeping the body fueled for more hours throughout the fasting day.

Exercise:

Normal levels of physical activity can be maintained for most diabetics who choose to fast. Although, exercise during fasting hours, especially before Iftar, is generally discouraged as it may lead to hypoglycemia. It is advisable to rest before Iftar; however, people with diabetes are advised to avoid sleeping during this period in order to remain alert to signs of hypoglycemia (which is more likely to occur during the later hours of the fasting day). The best time for exercise is during the evening (two hours after the Iftar meal). Offering Taraweeh Prayers can also be considered as part of your daily exercise regime during Ramadan.

Adjusting diabetic medications:

It would not be advisable to make any changes in medication without consulting the treating doctor. However below are listed some of the general considerations that would be addressed in such consultations.

Metformin:

Patients taking metformin should be able to fast safely, there being a low danger of hypos on metformin alone (monotherapy). However, they should be made aware of the need to change the timing of their tablets during Ramadan. Tablets should be taken at the end of fast, i.e., in the evening, in order to cover period of eating. Consider a lower dose or even stopping for duration of fast if the patient feels unwell on Metformin. Use low-calorie drinks and limit sweets. Glitazones (Rosiglitazone and Pioglitazone) the dosage of these taken without other medications should not be affected if taken with or without food at the same time each day unless the overall calorie and fat intake content is lower. In general the risk of hypoglycemia is low with these agents.

Sulphonylureas

If a patient is taking Glibenclamide, its better changing to quick-acting sulphonylurea e.g. (Glimepiride) it should be safe providing there is some dose reduction to allow for their long-acting nature.

Insulin

People who treat their diabetes with insulin may be advised not to fast and to discuss this with religious advisors. In particular, people with Type 1 diabetes whose control is poor and who are prone to ketoacidosis should be advised not to fast. For those who do decide to fast, the most important message is not to stop taking insulin during Ramadan. This recommendation may not apply to people with Type 2 diabetes treated with insulin. However, people need to be very careful to make appropriate adjustments to their insulin dosage with help from their diabetes team. The team should also negotiate with the patient as to how long they are able to fast safely.

(Author is a Pharmacist)

parvaizmuzaffar@gmail.com