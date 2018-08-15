DHSK to launch ‘Save Brain Initiative’

Stroke Management Centers to be established in two DHs
Srinagar, August 13:
Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir has conceptualised Save Brain Initiative which aims to provide timely expert help to the patients suffering from acute strokes.
The idea is to facilitate management of such critical emergencies and cater to the ailing population right at the District level hospitals and decrease the delays and undue referrals which ultimately will help in saving precious lives. It was revealed that a number of Cerebro-vascular accidents happen in Kashmir especially in winter months thus necessitating the need for such a facility.
The objectives of the initiative is to create and train the Stroke Management teams which will include Neurologist, Physician, Radiologist, ER technicians and the experts serving via WhatsApp groups as Hub who together will ensure comprehensive treatment without undue delays.
Director General, Health Services, Dr Saleem ur Rehman said the directorate is going to establish Stroke Centers in 02 District Hospitals in the initial phase after training the staff in these two hospitals. He further said that modalities are being worked out for the said purpose and Neurologists have been taken on board to establish these centers and to operationalize this initiative.