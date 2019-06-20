DHSK suspends dental surgeon over dereliction of duties

June 20, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Authorities have suspended a dental surgeon for derelection of duties in Ganderbal area of central Kashmir.

"Dr syed Amin Dental surgeon while posted at PHC Burzahama Srinagar was relieved by CMO srinagar to this Directorate in terms of letter dated 05 November 2018 on the basis of the fact that the doctor concerned is arrogant not loyal and punctual towards his duties," reads an order issued by Director Health Services Kashmir.

The doctor concerned inspite of being relieved did not report to this directorate, the order reads.

Taking cognizance of the matter a team from the Directorate was deputed to enquire the matter, the order reads.

"The enquiry committee among other contents reported that the doctor is definitely involved in subordination and recommended action as warranted under rules against him. Besides to transfer him to any other place which does come under the administrative control of CMO Srinagar. But at the same time it was reported by the enquiry committe that the doctor even after being relieved attended his duties intermittently of his own but was not allowed to mark his attendance,"the order reads.

Such behaviour of the doctor was also reflected by CMO Ganderbal previously while on his posting in District Ganderbal, the order said.

After recieving the report from enquiry committe on 24-05-2019 the case was under active consideration of this directorate.

The doctor approached to this office on 19-05-2019 for his case but the dealing assistant concerned were in civil secteriate for official work which was conveyed to the doctor by the officials present in Directorate, the order said.

"As the doctor lend a deaf ear to the fact and took a video clip of the section through his mobile and uploaded through the same and in the clip he has been found passing derogatory remarks by virtue of which he tried to maglin the image of the department and violated the classification control and appeal rule.Besides tried to get his case solved by compulsion," the order said.

Such behaviour of the doctor in this office authenticated the complaint against him made by ZMO Zadibal and CMO Srinagar, the order said.

Therefore, in view of above details Dr syed suhail Amin dental Surgeon is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and is attached with the office of CMO Ganderbal, the order reads.

Consequently, 50% subsistance allowances in favour of the doctor is concerned is accorded in terms of Art 108-A of J&S CSR Volume-1 which shall be drawn in favour of the doctor by CMO Srinagar against the post which was previously occupied by him, the order added. (GNS)