DHSK seals illegally running clinic at Khanmoh

‘Incumbent has illegally been dispensing medication from his own pharmacy without proper record’
Srinagar:
Acting on a specific complaint received by Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, Director General Health Services Dr Saleem ur Rehman designated a team of doctors of the Health Department headed by Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar.
The team raided the clinic of one Lateef Khan at sumo stand Khonomoh as on 6-8-2018. The clinic was sealed by the team after it found that the concerned was illegally practicing as a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) after having obtained RMP certificate issued by All India Technical Association for Paramedical Sciences and Alternative Medical Sciences New Delhi – 1100046 under No 59/10/AM/2010 dated10/3/2010.
While as the fact of the matter is that the certificate issued stands valid only in the jurisdiction of the state of Delhi, as such the practice has been illegally going on in absence of a valid certificate.
During the raid it came to surface that the incumbent has illegally been dispensing medication from his own pharmacy without proper record. The inspection of the pharmacy revealed that no proper scientific precautions were taken for the disposal of bio-chemical waste. The used syringes were found dumped dangerously without having been destroyed in the open boxes and also scattered in open in the courtyard of the clinic.
During the raid besides seizing the prescription pads, the CCTV recording box was also seized for further investigations. An application for lodging FIR under relevant rules vide No.CMO/Sgr/2733-36 dated 06/08/2010 stands forwarded to SHO Panthachowk also.
Director General Health Services, Dr Saleem ur Rehman while stating that the department is focused to put an end to quackery and malpractice requested general public to cooperate and come forward by complaining about any unethical practice prevailing around their vicinity. He further said that the department has already constituted a task force who are inspecting clinics & diagnostic facilities on routine basis and whenever we receive any complaint the officers designated act instantly.