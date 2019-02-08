About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DHSK issues advisory

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 07:

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Thursday issued advisory in view of incessant rains and snowfall in Kashmir.
In the advisory, the directorate said due to incessant rains for the last few days, they anticipate an increase in respiratory tract infections and water-borne diseases.
“People are advised to take following precautions to reduce the impact of rains on health of people and prevent outbreaks.
“Keep your children warm. Drink boiled water to prevent diarrhoea, typhoid, dysentery and viral hepatitis-A.
“Water should to brought to a rolling boil (5 minutes) before consumption. Wash your hands properly with soap and water before eating food and after going to toilet.
“Avoid defecation and urination in open spaces to prevent contamination of water sources. Cook your food properly and avoid consuming raw vegetables.
“Chlorination of water can be done using one tablet chlorine (0.5 mg) in 20 litre of water and water can be used after 30 minutes.
“There is an increased risk of dermatitis, conjunctivitis infection, ear, nose and throat infection through direct contact with polluted water.
“To avoid contact with polluted water and wear protective clothes and shoes while going out in water.”

