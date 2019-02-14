DHSK discusses patient referrals, DNB courses in hospitals

Srinagar:
Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr. Kunzes Dolma chaired a series of meeting wherein various issues including review of mechanism of referral of patients to various levels of healthcare institutions particularly the tertiary hospitals, introduction of DNB courses in various District Hospitals of Kashmir division and establishment of Tertiary Care Cancer Center at Kupwara were discussed.
While reviewing the referral mechanism, threadbare discussions were held on the issues concerning referral to tertiary care hospitals wherein it was decided to streamline the processes of referrals from peripheries to tertiary care hospitals. The hospital administrators briefed the chair about the difficulties being faced in streamlining the referral mechanism.
It was deliberated upon that the facilities available at peripheral hospitals and tertiary care hospitals are not comparable in terms of resources particularly manpower, thus it was decided that Chief Medical Officers will augment the resource availability at District Hospitals by way of rationalizing of Specialists.
DHSK also stressed upon completing the ground work for starting DNB courses in identified District Hospitals so that the service delivery is improved and academics are initiated in peripheral health institutions.
Later on, DHSK also reviewed the progress on establishment of Tertiary Care Cancer Center (TCCC) to be established at District Kupwara.
Dr. Maqbool Lone, Head of Department, Radiation Oncology, SKIMS shared his expertise regarding the statutory requirements for establishing such a facility.
DHSK directed the concerned officers to expedite the regulatory formalities so that necessary approvals from Competent Authorities are obtained at the earliest.
All Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents and other senior officers attended the meeting.