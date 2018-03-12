DHSK begins ‘Skill for Life’ training for first responders

Rising Kashmir NewsBARAMULLA, MARCH 11:
Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) today kick-started ‘Skill for life’ a skill-based training program for the first responder here at Kashmir Skills and Simulation Centre, Regional Institute of Health & Family Welfare at Dhobiwan, Tangmarg.
The initiative of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare was organized by DHSK with the purpose to empower every citizen to be the first person to provide pre-hospital care in case of common medical emergencies and accidents.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem ur Rehman inaugurated the training programme which was also attended by Tanu Shri a representative from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director Health Services Kashmir emphasised on the significance of equipping common masses with Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and other basic skills required to restore victims of cardiovascular problems and accidental fatalities.
He said at least 60,400 people have been trained with BLS and other skills since the inception of Institute in 2011 and so far they have played a key role in saving lives and the results are encouraging.
The Director said that by introducing High Altitude Training course has greatly helped to decrease the mortality rate among pilgrims thronging Amarnath shrine.
He also laid stress on the need for involvement of other stakeholders to build up skilled trainers.
The training is organized in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) faculty.
The trainers providing the training in the programme from AIIMS faculty include Dr Piyush Ranjan, Neeraj Kumar, Sarika along with Divisional First Responder Instructor Dr Arshad Rafi, Dr Ijtaba Shafi, Dr Aijaz Ahmad, Shafi Shah and Farhana Fayaz.
The trainees comprised of the general public who had already registered for training via the official website of Directorate along with nursing students of various ANM and GNM schools.
Meanwhile, the organisers said that the training will continue to be a norm and anybody who is interested can participate by registering themselves on the official website.
