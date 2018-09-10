Dhruv Mahajan steps down as Senior Selector of JKCA

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) received a blow after former Ranji Trophy team skipper, and Indian Cricket League (ICL) player, Dhruv Mahajan stepped down as senior selector from the Men’s Selection Committee on Sunday.
According to Dhruv Mahajan, the reasons for resigning from the post stemmed from the apparent violations of the Lodha Committee reforms by JKCA.
Talking to Rising Kashmir Dhruv Mahajan said that there was direct interference in the selection process by Irfan Pathan – who is player cum mentor in JKCA, compelled him to quit.
“The selection committee is being influenced by Irfan Pathan. Being inducted as a player in the team he (Irfan Pathan) can’t be part of selection process. If you brought a player he is supposed to play. He cannot be a part of committee and he cannot influence the selection process,” he said.
He further said that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) JKCA has given him the prime authority to be the part of selection process which falls under the ‘Conflict of Interest’ in the constitution of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
“I opposed for making him part of selection committee. If JKCA is forming a team of selectors the association has to then keep a firm faith on them (selectors). If there are certain things which are not been done as per the new constitution then I don’t want be the part of any such committee,” he adds.
As per Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI, “No individual may occupy more than one posts at a single point of time” as the individual is hit by ‘Conflict of Interest’ according to rule 38 of BCCI.
Dhruv said a player or even a captain cannot be a part of the selection process until and unless all the four selectors are not on the same page.
“All the four selectors were on the same page but because of the direct meddling of Irfan Pathan in our job, which was against the rule book, I opted to resign,” he adds.
Moreover, as per rule 26 (A) (iii) of BCCI constitution, the Men’s Selection Committee shall appoint a captain for the team in each format, who shall be an ex-Officio member of Committee.
“In the event of there being No majority agreement over the selection of player the captain wishes in this regard shall prevail,” reads the constitution.
Dhruv further said that while overruling the selection committee orders, Irfan inducted two players who were kept as Stand Byes in the team.
“Recently we sent a team to Andhra Pradesh (seventeen member team besides two players as Stand Byes, Rasik Salam and Aquib Nabi) and the Stand Byes were only supposed to accompany the team but Irfan made them play. Stand byes can only play when there are injuries in the main team which clearly shows that he is overruling the selection committee orders and if you overrule anything which I am part of, I’ll not take it,” he said.
He adds, “If they want my services they have to be according to us. I don’t want to be part of such committees where I’m just a dummy and limited to sign only documents.”
The resignation of Dhruv Mahajan indicates that ‘all is not going well’ in JKCA.
According to reliable sources, Vidhya Bhaskar, who is another member of the Men’s Selection Committee will likely step down as selector in coming days.
However, when tried to contact, CEO JKCA, Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari regarding the issue, he didn’t answer the phone call from Rising Kashmir after repeated attempts.
Meanwhile, when contacted one of the Administrators of JKCA, CK Prasad told Rising Kashmir that such minor issues are look after by CEO JKCA.
“I decide matters related to principles and these administrative matters are decided by CEO. When it will come to me I will have to look into the matter,” he said.
However, he said that Irfan Pathan is more renowned player then Dhruv Mahajan.
rukayasyed@gmail.com