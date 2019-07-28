Dheeraj Gupta reviews development scenario of Srinagar

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, who is the in-charge Secretary for Srinagar District to monitor developmental works, reviewed the performance of concerned departments in the socio-economic sector at a meeting convened, here Saturday.

The official spokesperson said the meeting reviewed the performance of various departments in the sector including Education, Health, Social Welfare, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Agriculture and Horticulture, Sheep and Animal Husbandries, Labour and Sports.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary briefed the Principal Secretary about the status of projects and schemes underway in the district. Concerned heads of departments and sectoral officers while giving details about them raised concerns hampering their progress.

Issues faced with regard to service deliveries and in the implementation of projects and schemes in these sectors and interventions required from the State government for their resolution and fast-tracking were also discussed and noted in the meeting.

Extensive discussions were held on shortfalls in the education and health sectors as well as skill development and agriculture and allied sectors in the district. Infrastructural deficits and procedural among other hindrances hampering desired progress in these sectors were discussed in detail.

The meeting also held threadbare discussions on developments in the animal and sheep husbandries and sports sectors in the district and the need to address them given the potential involved.

The Principal Secretary while speaking on the occasion stressed for tapping the available huge potential for development across most of these sectors and the need to support them as much as required.

He sought proposals for upgrading and setting up facilities and infrastructure which will help fill gaps in service deliveries in these sectors in the district. He said a lot can be done in several of these sectors like floriculture, animal husbandry, social welfare, skill development, sports to promote them and help them grow and assured of required interventions in this regard.

Dheeraj Gupta asked the concerned officers to put in their sincere efforts aimed at time-bound development of Srinagar district.

Director SKIMS Omar Javed Shah, Mission Director NHM Bhupinder Kumar, HODs of various departments and sectoral officers attended the meeting.