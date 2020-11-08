Dheeraj Gupta inspects progress on ‘Multi-Level Car Parking’ project at general bus stand Jammu

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, Saturday inspected progress on upcoming Multi-Level Car Parking cum Shopping Complex here at General Bus Stand.

The Jammu Development Authority project is aimed at meeting the parking space requirement to de-congest traffic on Jammu city roads.

The Principal Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma; Inspector General of Police, Mukesh Singh; Jammu Municipal Commissioner, Avny Lavassa; Vice Chairperson, Jammu Development Authority, Babila Rakwal; Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Jammu, Pradeep Kumar; Regional Transport Officer, Jammu, Dhananter Singh; Executive Engineer, Mega Project Division, JDA, Sushil Kumar and other officials of Jammu Development Authority.

The team of officers took a round of the entire Complex and inspected the pace of work on various components of the projects.

The Principal Secretary asked JDA Engineering Wing & executing agency to gear up the work for early commissioning of the project aimed at decongestion of traffic in the city.

Instructions were also issued for face lifting of old General Bus Stand Complex, premixing of the approaching roads, repair & face lifting of the overhead footbridge, dismantling and reconstruction of old damaged retaining wall & other minor repair works. The Principal Secretary directed the traffic police to regulate smooth entry and exit of the vehicles and also to increase the traffic enforcement. He also discussed the security and surveillance of the complex with the Inspector General of Police, Jammu and directed the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Jammu and Jammu Development Authority to convene a meeting to chalk out detailed strategy for traffic decongestion and smooth functioning of bus terminal and car parking.

Further, on spot instructions were issued to Executive Engineer, Mega Project Division, JDA, Sushil Kumar and Project Engineers SPCPL for timely completion of the Project and also to monitor and report day to day progress.