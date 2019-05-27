Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An alleged drug peddler was arrested and about 2.5 kg poppy straw recovered from him in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team in presence of a magistrate seized the contraband from a dhaba located at Wayil Bypass, a spokesman said.

The owner of the Dhaba, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Manigam area of the district, has been taken to Ganderbal Police Station and remains to be in custody, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said.