DH Udhampur holds awareness event

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Hospital Udhampur on Thursday organized an awareness programme to celebrate the World Population Day.

As per an official, Chief Medical Officer Dr. K C Dogra elaborated in detail the affects of increasing population and need for its control.

Students of ANMT shared their ideas on WPD and staged a Nukad Natak on the topic.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Dr.Vijay Kumar presented the welcome address and the need to celebrate the WPD.

Incharge Dy.CMO Dr. Santosh Sharma and BMO Tikri Dr. Manohar Rana threw light on the purpose of celebrating Mobilization/ Population fortnight and benefits of contraceptives respectively.

