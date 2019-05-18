DGP visits south Kashmir, lauds officers for ‘successful’ LS polls

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh visited the districts Shopian and Pulwama where he interacted with officers and Jawans and also chaired security review meetings.

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh alongwith IGP Kashmir S.P. Pani visited twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama. The respective district SsP received the visiting officers. Guards of honour were presented to the DGP. The DGP chaired the officers meetings at both the district headquarters which were attended by the concerned district SsP alongwith other jurisdictional officers. After getting a briefing from the concerned district SsP regarding the working of the department in these districts, the DGP addressed the officers and also interacted with the jawans.

In his address to them the DGP complemented the police personnel and CAPFs for successful conduct of parliamentary elections in the state. He also praised the police and security forces for successful anti-militancy operations in these districts. He also impressed upon the officers to work with full professionalism, sincerity and in a dedicated manner for the welfare of the people while taking due care of their security. He advised the police to continue their fight against the drugs and book all those involved in this menace. The DGP while greeting the jawans distributed Ramzan gifts among them.

The meeting at Shopian was attended by SP Shopian Sandeep Choudhary, Addl. SP Shopian Arif Amin Shah and other jurisdictional officers including Dy.SsP. The meeting at Pulwama was attended by SP Pulwama Chandan Kohli, Addl. SP Pulwama Anwar-Ul-Haq and other jurisdictional officers including Dy.SsP.