DGP visits slain inspector’s family at Pulwama

Expresses heartfelt sympathies
Expresses heartfelt sympathies
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 25:
Director General of Police, Dr. S.P Vaid today visited the family of slain Inspector Mohammad Ashraf at Laruv Pulwama and expressed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of J&K Police Department with the bereaved family.
Director General of Police assured the bereaved family that entire police pariwar is with them and will take care of them. He promised all possible help to the next of kins of the martyr.
DGP was accompanied by ADGP Law & Order/Security Munir Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir S.P Pani, DIG (SKR) Amit Kumar, SSP Budgam Tajinder Singh and SSP Pulwama Chandan Kohli. (KNS)