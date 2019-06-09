DGP visits Pulwama, Awantipora reviews security scenario

June 09, 2019 |

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today visited Pulwama and Awantipora and took a review of the security scenario in the areas. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir S.P Pani.

Singh interacted with the district and jurisdictional police officers during his visit. He commended the collective efforts of J&K Police and other forces for maintaining peace and order in the districts. He said that all officers are doing a commendable job in the fighting militancy and our efforts will continue with increased coordination among the forces. He emphasised to enhance people friendly approach adopted by the forces in tough situations.

The DGP reiterated that professionalism and sincerity in curbing crimes will bring more successes for the force. He said that efforts of police and other security forces in conducting Lok Sabha elections smoothly are highly appreciated. He expressed hope that people friendly policing will help to enhance the police public cooperation in the fight against crime.

During interaction with officers Incharge Police Stations.Police posts ,Police Components and other territorial Senior police officers complemented them for their achievements and work and also sensitised them about the security concerns of the state.

At Awantipora meeting the DGP J&K directed Awantipora police to make preparations for the smooth conduct of Amar Nath Yatra commencing from next month.

Singh said that PHQ is addressing the welfare issues of the personnel continuously and various measures have been taken to benefit the police personnel and the families of slain police personnel. He informed that some more employee friendly decisions could be taken in the upcoming Central Police Welfare Committee meeting on 13th of this month.