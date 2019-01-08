DGP visits PTTI Vijaypur, Samba

Interacts with officials
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 07:
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, visited PTTI Vijaypur and district Samba where he addressed the trainees and interacted with officials and policemen.
According to a spokesman, the DGP initially visited PTTI at Vijaypur where he addressed the trainees.
In his address, the DGP said that whenever he visits the training institutes he remembers his days of training.
“After one passes out from the training center he/she faces new challenges everyday, the DGP added. It is here in the training center that one gets time and training to get ready and confident for the future challenges and assignments.”
Expressing his happiness over the cashless system put in place in the institute, the DGP said that the trainees should learn how to manage their finances.
He advised the trainees to focus on their training and responsibility.
He impressed upon the trainees to remain committed to the service in true spirit and follow the oath which they will take on their passing-cum-attestation parade.
Earlier, the Principal of the institute Ashok Kumar Sharma presented a report on the activities and functioning of the institute.
Later, the DGP visited Samba where he witnessed a demonstration of rescue by Mountain Rescue Team of the Armed Zone at 12th Bn. Headquarters. He interacted with the trainees and the instructors and was briefed about the aims and objectives of the mountain rescue training programme.
While speaking on this occasion the DGP said that it gives him pleasure to be with his personnel in the new year.
During the interaction, the DGP expressed his satisfaction over the work and functioning of the department and said that the department and the government both at center and state have been giving priority to the welfare of the police personnel. While, referring to the recently announced Director General Commendation Medal the DGP impressed upon all the Commandants and the District SsP to project good work of their subordinates so that they are suitably rewarded by such medals.