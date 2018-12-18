DGP visits Police Public School Srinagar

Calls for taking development measures, augmentation of infrastructure
Calls for taking development measures, augmentation of infrastructure
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh who is also the patron of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Public Schools visited the Police Public School Bemina, Srinagar. He was accompanied by DIG CKR, V.K. Birdi, SSP Srinagar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray and other officers.
During the visit the Director General of Police inspected different blocks including hostel block in the campus. The DGP also went around the campus including the play ground and kinder garden park. He also inspected the mess of the student hosteliers. He directed for immediate repairs in hostel and face-lifting of the classrooms. Dilbag checked the class rooms, auditorium and other facilities.
The DGP sought the details regarding the overall infrastructure development of the campus. He said that the measures will be taken for development and augmentation of the infrastructure of the school so that better facilities are provided to the students of the school. He said adequate funds will be released for beautification of campus as also for computers and face-lifting.