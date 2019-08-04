DGP visits north Kashmir, reviews security scenario

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh today visited North Kashmir districts of Kupwara and Handwara. He took a review of the security scenario in these districts. DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir S.P Pani and DIG North Kashmir Range Baramulla M Suleman Choudhary.

Dilbag Singh interacted with the Army officers, CRPF officers and district jurisdictional police officers during his visit. He commended the collective efforts of J&K Police and security forces for maintaining peace and order in these districts.

He said that intelligence gathering should be strengthened to curb the activities of the elements inimical to peace. DGP J&K thanked the Central government and the Governor’s administration for their generous support to the J&K Police by enhancing the honorarium of SPOs and ration money/hardship allowances for the police personnel. He said that the gesture will boost the morale of the force to work with more commitment and dedication for the service of the nation.

Dilbag Singh said that continuous initiatives taken for welfare and functioning of State Police to serve the people better.

During these meetings the DGP emphasized that Police Public meetings should be conducted on regular basis. He said that people’s cooperation in the fight against drugs and other crimes is must and the police will act tough against the people indulging in the illicit trade of drugs. He directed jurisdictional officers to seek people’s cooperation in the fight against drug abuse and other social crimes.