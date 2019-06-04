DGP visits Mendhar, reviews security for Buddha Amarnath Yatra

June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inaugurates SDPO office-cum residential block.

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbag Singh on Monday visited Mendhar of District Poonch.

As per a police spokesman, he reviewed security arrangements for smooth conduct of upcoming Buddha Amarnath Yatra and inaugurated SDPO office-cum residential block at Mendhar.

During the visit DGP, who was accompanied by IGP Jammu, M.K. Sinha, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Shri Vivek Gupta and SSP Poonch Shri Ramesh Angral, reviewed security scenario of the border district.

He interacted with the jurisdictional police officers and interacted on different issues.

The spokesman said for smooth conduct of upcoming Buddha Amarnath Yatra, the DGP issued directions to the Police officers.

He said that deployment of the police enroute Jammu-Poonch highway should be placed well in advance for the safe passage of the yatris

. He also said that Control rooms and security check points should be established at suitable places to keep a vigil on the anti social elements.

The DGP stressed for enhanced synergy among the security forces for the conduct of peaceful yatra.

During his interaction with the jurisdictional officers, DGP J&K lauded the role of district police in maintaining peace and order in the area.

He said that in view of the vulnerability of the area the police have a major role to strengthen surveillance system at the gross root level and keep vigil on the activities of the “anti-national” elements.

He said that checking cross -border -drug -smuggling is also a great responsibility of the local police for which people’s cooperation is must.

DGP also interacted with the citizens of the area. He sought their cooperation in strengthening the police public bonds and fight against social crimes.

DGP later inaugurated SDPO office-cum-residential block at Mendhar.

