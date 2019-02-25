DGP visits Manigam, Sheeri training centres

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 24:
Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Dilbag Singh visited Police training Centres at Sheeri, Manigam and Lethpora to review the training being imparted to trainees.
He interacted with the officers and training staff and addressed the trainees.
The DGP, while addressing the trainees at these institutions impressed upon them to be firm in law enforcement but at the same time be friendly to the common masses and build a healthy relationship.
He said that training makes a policeman out of a simple young man who enters as a recruit, competent and capable to face any tough situation in the field.
He impressed them to maintain high standards of discipline during their training and keep their morale high while facing tough law and order challenges on ground. “You should keep calm and composed in the face of such circumstances and stay firm on the commitment to duty,” DGP said.
The DGP impressed up the trainees to follow the law and the procedures while dealing with the law and order situations and take all security precautions for their own safety.
He said that the police force should always abide by the law and should use only appropriate amount of force whenever required while maintaining law and order. He advised them to be patient and tactful and exercise professional skills while dealing with different situations and remain motivated.
DGP appreciated the efforts of the training staff in moulding the recruits in a disciplined figure. He said that the trainees are capable of being deployed on different duties in the field and they would exhibit good performance and commitment as demanded by the situations while maintaining law and order.
DGP advised the trainees to distinguish between facts and rumours and should be ready to tackle any and every situation.
The Principals, district police officers and other training staff was present during these addresses at respective training centres.