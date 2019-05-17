DGP visits Gurez, reviews security scenario

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh accompanied by IGP Kashmir S.P. Pani IPS visited the frontier valley of Gurez where he interacted with the top officer of Army and had interaction with the jurisdictional police officers.

Director General of Police, J&K Shri Dilbag Singh alongwith IGP Kashmir Shri S.P. Pani reviewed the security in the border area.

DGP chaired a meeting of officers at the Brigade Headquarters which was attended among other by Brig. Suresh Kumar.

The Brigadier briefed the DGP with regard to the measures taken on the border to check the infiltration and also other measures including that of disaster management.

The DGP inspected the Police Station Dawar and also the barracks of jawans. He enquired from the SHO the working of the police and the crime situation of the area.

During interaction with the jawans some grievances with regard to building and welfare were brought into notice.

The DGP assured that their genuine grievances with regard to repair of barracks and other welfare will be looked into sympathetically.

The DGP appreciated the police personnel for serving in the most tough weather conditions as also in view of the sensitiveness of the area. He directed them to focus on their duties, health and families.

DGP also announced bara-khana for the police personnel posted in the different Police Stations and posts in Gurez.

The interaction was attended by the officials of Police Station Dawar, Tulail, Police Post Izmerg and Budaab.