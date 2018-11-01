DGP visits City police stations, takes stock of functioning

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 31:
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh today toured Srinagar city and inspected Police Stations, accommodation for cops, took stock of functioning of CCTNS, checked records and chairs officers meet. During his visit to police stations the DGP interacted with SHOs, MHCs and CCTNS in-charges.
The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, S P Pani, DIG CKR, VK Bhirdhi, SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray, and respective Zonal SsP of city.
During the tour, the DGP visited Police Stations Khanyar, Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta in old city and Nigeen in Hazratbal Zone and Shergarhi and Sadder in South Zone, apart from a visit to Women’s police station. DGP also chaired a joint officers meeting at SP South office after inspection of his office. The meeting was attended by the Commandants of the CRPF deployed in the City. The tour was primarily aimed at meeting and connecting with the men on ground and interact with them to appreciate the nature of duties they are performing and the difficulties faced by them.
In the forenoon the DGP inspected the Police Stations of the old city, He inspected buildings, protection walls of Police stations, and barracks for cops and took stock of the facilities available in these establishments. During his interaction with SHOs, MHCs, I/C-CCTNS and other personnel, the DGP sought information regarding the crime and registration of FIRs, and record building at the Police Station. He also sought the first hand information regarding the measures for tackling different situations. DGP impressed for proper compilation of records in the police stations and other offices and its digitization. He stressed on capacity building to ensure proper handling of technology and its efficient usage. He said that CCTNS is complete package which includes crime registration, investigation as well as some public services on line.
At MR Gunj he advised the officers to protect and preserve heritage building and records of historical value.
The DGP directed the officers and cops to ensure people friendly atmosphere while maintaining peace and order and added that SOPs be followed invariably in most situations. He stressed for strong action against the people involved in different social crimes. He emphasised the need for cleanliness and sanitation in and around police premises.
In the afternoon the DGP visited Women Police Station at Rambagh, SP South office, Police Stations Shergarhi and Sadder. At Women’s Police Station he advised the women officers to handle the social crimes against the women with utmost care. He listened to the reports from the women officials and assured them that their needs would be redressed.
At SP City South office DGP chaired a meeting with the senior police officers of Police and CRPF. While addressing the officers the DGP directed that due care must be taken of the cops on Naka and other duties by providing them facilities in view of onset of winter. He said that good coordination is our strength and this will help in enhancing the capabilities of the security grid.