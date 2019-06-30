DGP visits base camps, reviews arrangements for Amarnath yatra

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday visited base camps of Baltal, Manigam and starting point at Dumail to review the security arrangements put in place at these important points and en route for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra through Baltal route.

DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir S P Pani and SSP Ganderbal Mohammd Khalil Poswal during the visit. He reviewed the security and communication arrangements on yatra route and the helipad. DGP took stock of the access control at these places and held a meeting with the officers in Joint Police Control Room, Baltal.

During his meeting with the police and other security officers, Dilbagh stressed for better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

He said strict compliance of directions should be ensured to plug any loophole.

Addressing the officers, DGP said strict adherence of timing should be ensured for regulating the yatra in a befitting manner.

“Full assistance should be provided to the yatris in need and they should be briefed not to move on the routes not covered under security and beyond scheduled timings,” he said and emphasised upon officers to supervise the arrangements personally with proper briefing to the deployed personnel in their respective jurisdictions

The DGP also took a round of the camps and chaired the meeting of commandants of Army, CRPF and ITBP. The meeting at Baltal was also attended by Police Yatra Officer SSP Sanjeev Khajuria, Assistant Police Yatra Offier Abrar Choudhary, SSP JPCR Zahid Malik, SSP Security Baltal Ravi Kant, Camp Director Baltal Nagender Singh Jamwal and Camp Director Dumail Krishan Lal.

At Manigam DGP was received by principal PTS Manigam Haseeb-ur Rehman and officers of CRPF.

The DGP took stock of the arrangements and briefed the officers for making the yatra smooth through coordinated efforts.