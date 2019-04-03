DGP visits Baramulla, Kupwara, reviews election preparedness

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to review the arrangements for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Dilbag Singh Tuesday visited the two districts of North Kashmir.

A Police spokesperson said the DG was accompanied by ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, IGP Kashmir S.P Pani and DIG NKR Baramulla M.Suleman Choudhary.

The DGP interacted with the officers and police personnel in District Police Lines Baramulla and Kupwara. According to the spokesperson he emphasised upon them to get fully prepared for the peaceful forthcoming elections in the state. He said, "Our men are well trained and well equipped to face any challenge in the field. During the previous years, our personnel have gained much experience and expertise in different fields of policing and have made achievements on different fronts. J&K Police has ensured peaceful elections in the past and during the upcoming elections also our forces will make all necessary efforts for a peaceful and secure atmosphere so that people could exercise their franchise without any fear."

The DGP said that the J&K Police is having trained young as well as experienced officers under whose command and control the force has gained a good name. He said that public service is the motive of our policing and we have to work with more dedication to win the faith of the public. The force is working with a team spirit in coordination with other forces and all coordinated efforts have been taken to keep the law & order maintained during the elections and ensures the security of the people.

DGP Singh impressed upon them to remain extra vigilant and take all safety measures for their protection while in the field. While dealing with the situation in the field you have to remain impartial and ensure the rule of law. Exercise restraint and use minimum force while in the field, said the DGP.

He said that training makes the policemen capable to face the tough situations and the field experience and interactions with different sections of people mould their methods of policing. He said that the spirit of sacrifice of our Jawans and officers has made the force more public friendly and it is our duty to keep their faith, they have reposed in the force.

Another youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kathua jail

Srinagar, April 02: Police have booked a youth under Public Safety Act (PSA) in south Kashmir and shifted him to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

Official sources said that Aijaz Ahmad Wagay son of Ghulam Mohammad Wagay, a resident of Hardu Dalwan, Charisharief was shifted to Heranagar jail in Kathua in Jammu region last evening after he was arrested by police last week and booked under PSA vide order number DMB/19/2019 for his alleged role in pelting stones on the forces.

A police officer, while confirming the news, said that the youth was involved in creating law and order problems and was also involved in many stone hurling incidents and as such he was booked under PSA.

Family members, however, refuted the police claim that the youth was involved in stone pelting.

Pertinently, on March 21, two youth of the same village namely Murtaza Hussain son of Ghulam Hassan Laway and Hilal Ahmad Laway son of Abdul Ahad Laway were booked under PSA and lodged in Kot Bhalwal ail in Jammu. GNS

Cross-border shelling

Two women, army porter injured in Rajouri, Poonch

Nazim Ali Manhas

Poonch, April 02: Two women and an Army porter were injured in cross border shelling in Shahpur, Kerni, Bandichachain and Nowshera sectors of twin border district Rajouri and Poonch Tuesday.

An official said that Indo-Pak armies exchanged heavy shelling with mortars and small arms in these sectors.

A police officer while confirming it said that Pakistan Army in violation of ceasefire targeted several Indian Army posts and residential areas. "The Army manning the fence responded the shelling effectively," he said.

The official said that some shells landed into residential areas. Two Women were injured Bandichachian and were taken to hospital for treatment.

When reports last came in, the cross-border shelling was intermittently going on at all these places.

Meanwhile, cross-LoC trade was suspended on Tuesday via Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district following "intense shelling by Pakistani army" on Monday which resulted in the killing of a minor girl, a woman and an officer of BSF besides injuries to 25 others.

Custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli said that the trade was suspended due to security reasons in wake of the casualties caused by the shelling by Pakistan army yesterday in Poonch.

As a precautionary measure, the government and private schools located in 0-5 KM range from LoC in Poonch district remained closed.

Meanwhile, the border residents living near shelling prone areas are frightened amid heightened tension between the two countries following air strikes across LoC.