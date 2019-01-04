DGP unveils Calendar and Diaries of Prisons Department

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 03:
Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police, who also holds charge of DG Prisons, on Thursday released Prisons Department Calendar 2019 along with diaries at a simple but impressive function held at PHQ Jammu.
According to an official, the Calendar depicts not only the different programs organized during the previous year but also reflects the reformatory programs especially Skill Development Schemes being run for the prisoners in order to fetch them livelihood once they are released from Prison.
The official added that during last year newly established training Institute named as Institute of Correctional Services Mishriwalla Jammu organized two full time basic training courses of six months duration for warders who successfully completed the same; besides four refresher courses for NGOs and Head Warders especially on handling of security gadgets and surveillance system. Multi Agency Committee meetings are being held and reviewed periodically to activate the ongoing skill development rehabilitation programs and to introduce new job oriented trades like food processing & packaging, fashion designing, Fulkari & Embroidery, Paper Mache, Motor Mechanic etc.
Seventy nine inmates have been given electrical and house wiring training by Bridge Point NGO, 64 inmates have been trained in plumbing, 21 inmates in carpentry, 36 inmates in Fulkari embroidery, 21 in LED bulb making and repairing besides more than 300 illiterate inmates have been given education under National Literacy Mission through Education Department, the official added.
He said that around 60 inmates have passed out in different courses of IGNOU Centres, 30 inmates have passed other academic exams, and other trades in the last calendar year 2018. E-court and e-prison projects have gained a new fetus during last year and are almost operational. Medical camps and sports tournaments for prisoners was the regular feature in 2018.
During the releasing ceremony, DGP also under lined the achievements of the year 2018 and stressed for the accomplishment of targets fixed for 2019.