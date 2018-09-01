DGP to flag off ‘Run For Peace’

Advisor to Governor to preside over presentation ceremony
Advisor to Governor to preside over presentation ceremony
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, August 31:
Director General of Police Dr. S.P Vaid will flag off the event Run for peace being conducted on September 2nd 2018 at Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar. Advisor to Hon’ble Governor J&K Shri K. Vijay Kumar will be the chief guest at the presentation ceremony.
The event being organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police, under its Civic Action Programme (CAP) will be flagged off at 05:30 AM and the presentation ceremony will be held at 09:00 AM at lake view environmental Park, Srinagar.
The event is open for all interested to participate viz men/women/boys/girls and has been divided into six different categories based on distance to be covered by the athletes which include Full Marathon of 42 km for men, Half Marathon of 21 km for both men and women (to be flagged off separately), 8 km run for under-14 boys, 6 km run for under-14 girls, Run for Fun of 4 km for both men and women irrespective of age.
The aspirants can register themselves with sports Control Room established at Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar round the clock on any working day besides on-spot registration at the venue would also be available on the day of marathon.