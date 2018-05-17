DGP throws open Police Golf course in Srinagar

SRINAGAR:
Police Golf Course was formally opened today for the season, with the “Tee off” by Director General of Police, Dr. S.P Vaid, at a function organized at Police Lake View Environmental Training Park here today.
DGP, was received by ADGP, Armed A.K Choudhary and other senior police officers and a guard of honour was presented by a contingent of Armed Police.
The function was attended by ADGsP S.J.M Gillani, Abdul Ghani Mir, IGsP Jagjit Kumar, J.P Singh, Shafkat Ali Watali, Surinder Kumar Gupta, Ashkoor Ahmad Wani, and other serving, retired police officers.
Mementoes were presented to the golfers, who had made record in “Hole in One” by ADGP Armed. Those who were presented mementoes included Mir Mehmood, Ghulam Hassan Zargar and Sheikh Parvaiz.
Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club Shabir Ahmad Bhat, along with his executive members, were also present on the Tee Off ceremony. The officers thanked Kashmir Golf Club for providing equipment, support and expertise to make the golf course more professional.
A cultural programme was also presented on the occasion by the artists of police cultural team.