DGP thanks Guv, Rajnath for increasing remuneration of SPOs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, IPS on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Advisor (K) to Governor K Vijay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Chief Secretary J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Home R. K. Goyal, and other officers of State and Central Government for increasing the remuneration of the SPOs working in the J&K Police.
Union Home Ministry vide letter No.13030/36/2018-K-II dated 26-09-2018 has informed the State Government that the proposal of the State Government regarding enhancement of monthly honorarium for SPOs of J&K has been considered and the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that the SPOs with 05 years of service will get Rs. 9000/- and those with 15 years will get the remuneration of Rs. 12000/-.
The Union Home Ministry has informed that the revision of remuneration will come into effect immediately i.e. 26-09-2018. The Home Ministry has taken this decision in view of the proposal of the State Government which was submitted by the Chief Secretary J&K to it, in recognition of the commendable services of the SPOs working here.
The official spokesperson said that the DGP Dilbag Singh has expressed his happiness and has conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Union Home Ministry and the State Government for fulfilling this demand of enhancement of remuneration of the SPOs. He has said that this gesture of the State and Central Government will go a long way in boosting the morale of the SPOs engaged with the J&K Police and who have been working shoulder to shoulder with J&K Police personnel.