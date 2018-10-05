DGP thanks Guv for creation of 8531 posts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on behalf of all ranks of J&K Police has extended his thanks to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisors Sh K Vijay Kumar, Sh B B Vyas and Sh Khurshid Ahmed Ganai ,Chief Secretary Sh B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Home Sh R.K.Goyal and Principal Secretary to Governor Sh Umang Narula for approving creation of 8531 Non-Gazetted posts in Jammu and Kashmir Police Department.
The official spokesperson said that DGP in his thanksgiving message has said that this landmark decision will enhance the existing promotional avenues of the Non-Gazetted Cadres of the Police Department and address their long pending demand, besides will also raise their morale.
Worth to mention here that the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the creation of 8531 Non-Gazetted Posts in the Police Department in a phased manner, over a period of 3 years (2018-19 onwards) with the corresponding reduction of 8531 posts of constables.