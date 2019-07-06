DGP takes stock of Amarnath yatra arrangements

July 06, 2019 |

Visits Baltal, Panjtarni, Sheshnag

In order to take stock of the ongoing Amarnath yatra arrangements at different base camps, Director General Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Friday visited Baltal, Panjtarni and Sheshnag.

In a statement issued here, the Police spokesperson said that the DGP took stock of the security arrangements put in place at these important base camps for smooth and peaceful conduct of yatra through Baltal and Phalgam route.

DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir S.P. Pani and DIG CKR V.K. Birdi. He interacted with the officers deployed at these base camps and enquired about different arrangements made at these places. He was apprised about arrangements made for the security of yatries and to ensure hassle-free yatra.

DGP J&K visited the hospital established for yatries at Baltal and enquired about the health care facilities being provided to the yatries. He also visited Police Station Baltal and directed the police personnel to be extra vigilant to ensure that all possible assistance is provided to the yatries.

He directed the police officers deployed for yatra duties to ensure smooth regulation of traffic for the conveyance of yatries. He said that the parking of vehicles should be ensured at the identified places to avoid any congestion and inconvenience to the yatries.

At the three base camps DGP discussed disaster management and rescue measures with the officers. He appreciated the role of police MRTs who have assisted and evacuated 198 yatris at various difficult locations on track from Mahagunas Top, Wavbal, Poshpatri etc. He also complimented various camp commanders, force commanders ,officers of various Police and civil wings for all the measures and arrangements made for safe and smooth Yatra and to meet any eventuality .

The DGP last week visited Baltal, Manigam and Domail on the Baltal route to assess different arrangement made by police and other security forces. He also visited Phalgam base camp along with other senior police officers to take on spot stock of the arrangements.

