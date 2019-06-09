DGP stresses on enhancing people- friendly approach by forces

June 09, 2019 | Agencies

Emphasising the need to enhance people-friendly approach adopted by the forces in tough situations, Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, Dilbag Singh reiterated that professionalism and sincerity in curbing crimes will bring more successes for the force.

The DGP also expressed hope that people-friendly policing will help to enhance the police-public cooperation in the fight against crime.

Singh, who visited Pulwama and Awantipora in south Kashmir on Saturday, said that efforts of police and other forces in conducting Lok Sabha elections smoothly are highly appreciated.

The DGP interacted with the district and jurisdictional police officers during his visit. He commended the collective efforts of J&K Police and other security forces for maintaining peace and order in the districts.

He said that all officers and jawans are doing a commendable job in the fight against terrorism and our efforts will continue with increased coordination among the forces.

During interaction with officers in-charge Police Stations, Police posts, Police Components and other territorial senior police officers complemented them for their achievements and work and also sensitised them about the security concerns of the state, a police spokesperson said.

At Awantipora, the DGP directed police to make preparations for the smooth conduct of Amar Nath Yatra, commencing from next month.