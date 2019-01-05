About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DGP sanctions welfare relief, loan for 165 police personnel

Published at January 05, 2019 01:46 AM 0Comment(s)186views


Jammu:

 In its series of welfare measures for police personnel, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned welfare loan and relief in favour of 165 personnel of J&K Police.
According to official spokesperson, the Welfare relief has also been granted to seven needy personnel. The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.
As per the orders issued Rs.1,57,69,000 have been sanctioned as welfare loan in favour of 158 personnel and the loan will be recovered in monthly installments.
Welfare loan is sanctioned in favour of J&K Police personnel to meet the expenses of different natures including self-treatment, treatment of dependants, education of wards, self-marriage, marriage of wards, circumcision of son or yognovpit of son.
Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, welfare loan relief for police personnel, wards of martyred and serving Police personnel under different schemes to boost their morale.

 

