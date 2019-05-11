About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DGP sanctions special reward for Pencak Slit player

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today sanctioned special reward of rupees twelve thousand in favour of Master Sheikh Mueen Majid for his performance in different events of Pencak Silat. The reward has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund of J&K Police.
Master Sheikh Mueen Majid is a son of Head constable Abdul Majid of Crime Branch Kahmir and secured Ist position in Indo Nepal Pencak Silat Championship 2018 and 2nd position in the said championship in the year 2017.He bagged 3rd position in the 2nd Pencak Silat Federation Cup 2017 and 4th Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2018.
Police Headquarters sanctions special rewards for the wards of police personnel who secure first three positions in different national and international sports events. The scholarships serve as recognition of their performance and boost their talent in the said field.

 

