DGP sanctions special reward for meritorious Police wards

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09 :
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, IPS has sanctioned meritorious scholarships in favour of 110 wards of serving Police personnel who have secured 80% and above marks in the annual examination of 12th during the academic session 2017-18. The official spokesperson said an amount of Rs. 6,87,600/- has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund for these students. Similarly, 17 wards of serving police personnel have been sanctioned the reward of Rs.10,000/- each as a scholarship for qualifying different competitive examination during the year 2018 by the DGP. These meritorious wards include six selected for MBBS/BDS, eight selected for B.Tech/BE while three others have got selected for other courses through competitive exams.
According to the spokesperson, “The department has been sanctioning the scholarships and rewards for the wards of martyred and serving Police personnel, under different schemes, have been sanctioned to boost their morale.”