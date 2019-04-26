About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DGP sanctions scholarship among wards of deceased policemen

 Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, on Thursday sanctioned scholarship to the wards of police personnel their lives in militancy-related incidents in the state.
As per a statement, the DGP also sanctioned meritorious scholarships in favour of wards of serving Police personnel, under different categories.
“As a part of this the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh sanctioned rupees two lakh seventy six thousand in favour of 41 wards of those police personnel who had laid down their lives in violence/militancy related incidents in the State. The scholarship was sanctioned for the academic year 2018-19 out of Central Police Education Fund.”

The spokesman added that out of these 41 wards Rupees 12,000/ each have been sanctioned in favour of three wards who are pursuing post graduation degrees and 10,000/ each have been sanctioned in favour of twelve wards of martyrs who are studying in higher secondary or pursuing graduation.
“Similarly, rupees 6,000/each have been sanctioned in favour of sixteen wards who are studying in middle or secondary classes and rupees 2,400/ each have been sanctioned for ten wards who are studying in primary classes,” he added.

 

