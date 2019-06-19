DGP sanctions Rs 1.75 lakh financial assistance for SPOs

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 1.75 lakh assistance and medical relief in favour of Special Police Officers (SPOS) of Jammu and Kashmir police, an official spokesman said here.

He said for assisting financially SPOs in their hard times, DGP Singh has granted financial assistance and medical relief in favour of SPOs to defray the expenses in connection with self treatment or treatment of their dependents.

The financial assistance/medical relief of Rs 1,57,000 have been sanctioned in favour of 12 SPOs posted at different districts, including Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Budgam, Poonch, Shopian, Ganderbal, Railways Kashmir and IPR 8th Batallion out of Police Pariwar Fund and SPOs Contributory Fund.

The assistance in favour of these SPOs has been sanctioned to pay the expenses in connection with self treatment or treatment of their dependents.

Police Headquarters has been sanctioning financial assistance/medical relief, loan, rewards and scholarships under different heads as welfare measure for the wards of Police personnel, serving and retired personnel and SPOs.

