DGP sanctions retirement gift of Rs 90 lakh for 150 Police personnel

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To honour and provide a helping hand to the Police personnel on their retirement, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of rupees 90 lakh in favour of 150 personnel who are superannuating and retiring from their services in the department.

The gift amount has been sanctioned vide PHQ order number 1363 and 1384 in favour of nine Gazetted, 97 No-Gazetted officers and 35 lower subordinates including nine followers.

Under these orders the gift amount at a uniform rate of Rupees sixty thousands has been sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for their services rendered to the department.

Pertinent to mention here that during past two months PHQ has sanctioned more than Rs 1.21 crore as a retirement gift in favour of over 200 Police personnel who retired from their services during past two months.