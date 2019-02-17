DGP sanctions financial assistance, welfare relief for SPOs, retired police personnel

Jammu:
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Saturday sanctioned over Rs 8.3 lakh in favour of SPOs, retired Policemen and the wards of serving Police personnel under different welfare schemes.
In a statement issued here, the police spokesperson said that the amount sanctioned includes financial assistance/medical relief for 22 SPOs, welfare relief for 15 retired Police personnel/NOKs of deceased personnel and special reward/meritorious scholarship for 8 police wards.
As per the orders issued Rs.4,88,872 has been sanctioned as financial assistance/medical relief for 22 SPOs for their self treatment or treatment of their dependents. The amount has been sanctioned out of SPOs contributory fund/police parivar fund. Similarly an amount of Rs. 2.55 lakh has been sanctioned for 15 retired policemen/ NOKs of deceased police personnel to meet the expenses on their treatment or other requirements. The amount has been sanctioned out of Retired Police Welfare Fund.
DGP has also sanctioned special reward of Rs. 10,000 each in favour of four wards of serving Police personnel out of Central Police Welfare Fund with commendation certificate Class 1st for qualifying different competitive examinations during the year 2018. Besides, Rs. 12,000 each has been sanctioned as meritorious scholarship in favour of four wards of Police personnel for securing 80 percent and above marks in the annual examination during the academic session 2017-18.
The spokesperson said PHQ has been sanctioning financial assistance and medical relief for serving/retired personnel including SPOs to meet the expenses on their treatment and other exigencies. The assistance is provided out of different heads of Contributory Welfare Fund.