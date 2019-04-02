DGP sanctions financial assistance, medical relief to SPOs

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Monday sanctioned Rs 2.8 lakh in favour of thirteen such SPOs.

As per a spokesman , the financial assistance in favour of these SPOs has been sanctioned out of SPOs Contributory Fund/Police Pariwar under PHQ order NO. 1460.

Under this order, Rs 25000 each has been sanctioned in favour of seven SPOs and 20000 each has been sanctioned in favour three SPOs while 15000 has been sanctioned in favour of three SPO, keeping in view their requirement.

“The amount has been sanctioned to defray the expenses in connection with self treatment/ treatment of dependents of these SPOs.”

The spokesman said that the amount has been released to the concerned SSsP for reimbursement to the concerned beneficiary.

PHQ has been sanctioning financial assistance and medical relief for serving/retired personnel including SPOs to meet the expenses on their treatment and other exigencies. The assistance is provided out of different heads of Contributory Welfare Fund, the spokesman added.

