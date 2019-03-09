About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 |

DGP rewards police personnel for ‘prompt action’ in Jammu blast case

 Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday rewarded the police personnel of district Jammu with commendation certificates class-I along with cash prizes and appreciation letter for their work done in nabbing the accused involved in a grenade attack incident at Bus Stand, Jammu.
In a statement issue here, Police spokesperson said that police personnel of district Jammu were rewarded by DGP at a function held at PHQ lawns. The DGP handed over cash rewards and appreciation letters to the officers and police personnel.
“In a major success Jammu police soon after the grenade attack incident at Bus Stand swung into action, collected the evidence available and worked on the leads,” police spokesperson said. “The suspect was identified on the basis of oral testimony and CCTV coverage. Following which the check points were put on high alert in shortest possible time and the accused, Yasir Javed Bhat was nabbed within hours of crime at Ban Toll plaza.”
Meanwhile the DGP while appreciating these police personnel said “J&K Police is proud of them who in short time displayed excellent team work in apprehending the accused,” he said. “DGP also said that Governor has appreciated quick response of JK Police and was all praise for the Jammu Police,” he said, adding “Arresting the accused in such a quick time was possible because of the synergy and team work displayed by Jammu police right from the IGP to constable performing duty at a naka.”
He said “such quick actions become examples for the future and enhance the faith of the people in police. DGP congratulated the team for its swift action.” SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh hailed DGP for rewarding the police personnel within a day. He said that the reward will boost the morale of the personnel to continue their work with dedication.

