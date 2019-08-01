About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DGP reviews security scenario of Bandipora, Baramulla

 Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said continuous vigil needs to be maintained to curb the activities of anti-national elements and criminals to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the State. DG Dilbag Singh was on a day-long visit to Bandipora and Baramulla, districts of North Kashmir where he chaired meetings of officers of Bandipora,Baramulla and Sopore.
The official spokesperson said the DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani and DIG, North Kashmir Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary to review the security scenario in these districts.
During his visit the DGP chaired officers meeting at district Police Headquarters Bandipora and Baramulla. The officers briefed the DGP regarding the security scenario in their respective jurisdictions.
The spokesperson said while addressing the officers, the DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police from last three decades has been fighting the challenge of terrorism with utmost courage, ensuring the security and safety of the public. DGP said, “Peaceful atmosphere and security of the people is our prime concern for which we have to ensure peace and order in the State.”
He directed Police officers that all nefarious designs of unlawful elements be curbed. The DGP emphasized that a continuous vigil need to be maintained and people support be ensured to curb the activities of anti-national elements and criminals.
The DGP stressed for strict action against the people involved in the drug trade, saying that the menace is proving dangerous after every passing day. He directed the officers to take strict action against the rumor mongers, trying to create fear and panic among the people.
The meeting at Bandipora was attended by SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik, Dy.SP Headquarters, Bandipora Mir Murtaza Hussain, SDPO Sumbal, Saqib Gani, Dy.SP PC, Hajan Shri Mubashir Rasool and Dy.SP DAR Shri Abdul Rashid Khan and in Baramulla the meeting was attended by SSP Baramulla Shri Abdul Qayoo, SSP Sopore Shri Javaid Iqbal, DySP Headquarters Baramulla Syed Javaid Ahmad, SDPO Pattan Mashkoor Ahmmad, SDPO Kreeri Ramiz Raja, SDPO Uri Mehraj-u-Din, SDPO Tangmarg, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Dy.SP PC, Baramulla, Zahoor Irshad Ahmad, Dy.SP DAR, Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad.

 

 

 

