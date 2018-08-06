DGP reviews security scenario in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 05:
Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid Sunday visited Shopian and reviewed security scenario in the district.
He addressed a police darbar in District Police Lines. DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani during the visit.
DGP chaired a meeting of officers from police and security forces. SSP Shopian Sandeep Chaudhary briefed the meeting about the present security scenario of the district.
Vaid appreciated the efforts of police and other security forces for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order in the district.
Later on, DGP held a darbar at district police lines which was attended by senior police officers and officials of district Shopian. While interacting with the police personnel DGP lauded the synergic efforts of security forces and police personnel in fighting militancy.
A police statement issued later said he gave a patient hearing to the grievances of the police personnel and assured them that their grievances will be redressed.
Commadant CRPF 14th Bn., Erick Gilbert Jose, Dy. CO.CRPF 14th Bn. P.N. Kunda, ASP Shopian, Arif Amin Shah, DySP Hqr. Shopian, Ashiq Hussain Tak, DySP Ops. Kellar, Majid Ali, SDPO Zanapora Shri Wajhat Hussian and all SHO’s of district Shopian attended the meeting and darbar, statement said.